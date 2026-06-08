An island creative business owner is celebrating after winning an award recognising her outstanding creativity, dedication and impact within the community.
Sophs Leonard-Morgan, who runs The Creation Station, has been named Best New Franchisee at the 2026 Creation Station Awards.
The awards celebrate excellence across the UK, Jersey and Isle of Man network, highlighting individuals who go above and beyond to inspire creativity in children, families, schools and adults.
The Creation Station is a provider of creative experiences for children and adults, offering classes, parties, events, and educational programmes designed to inspire creativity and build confidence.
Sophs has been recognised for her commitment to delivering engaging and inspiring creative experiences, helping people of all ages explore their imagination and build confidence through arts and crafts.
Speaking about the award, Sophs said: ‘I’m absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to receive the New Franchisee of 2026 award.
‘This recognition means so much to me, not only personally but because it reflects the incredible community that I’m so proud to be part of.
‘I genuinely love what I do, and every day I feel fortunate to help people of all ages discover their creativity, build confidence, and experience the joy that comes from creating something they’re truly proud of.
‘Watching that spark ignite in others is extraordinarily special. Creativity has such a powerful impact on wellbeing, confidence and the soul, and being able to support and inspire that journey is by far the most rewarding part of my work.’
A Creation Station spokesperson added: ‘Through workshops, classes, parties, and events, Sophs has made a significant impact in the island, bringing people together and championing the benefits of creativity for wellbeing, learning, and connection.
‘Her work reflects The Creation Station’s mission to inspire imagination and nurture creativity in communities across the UK.’