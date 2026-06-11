Driving without a licence or insurance has cost a 36-year-old man fines totalling £900 and a 12-month ban.
Gareth Steven Boik was stopped by police on February 12, as part of Operation Uplift, at the Grandstand.
He was given five days to produce documentation but failed to.
Checks showed he hadn’t held a valid licence since June 2020 and already had eight points.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said a friend of Boik’s was injured at work, so he was driving their car home for them.
Magistrates also ordered Boik, of King William’s Way, Castletown, to take an extended test before driving again and pay £50 prosecution costs.