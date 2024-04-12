A furious son is appealing for information after a pot of flowers was stolen from a garden outside his elderly mother’s home.
Stephen Callister, from Glen Vine, said the pot of daffodils belonging to his 93-year-old mum had been planted at Marashen Crescent, an elderly people’s complex in Port Erin, before they were pinched by the green fingered thief.
The facility is part of the Southern Sheltered Housing Joint Board in the Isle of Man.
The theft is believed to have happened at some point during the last week.
In an appeal online, Stephen said: ‘If anyone has recently acquired a pot of daffodils and don’t know their provenance then please return them to the garden of my 93-year-old mother in Marashen Crescent elderly person’s complex.
‘It takes a special type of person to steal from a pensioner’
But after learning of the incident, Torden Stores, a Manx Produce shop based in Port St Mary, wasted no time in offering their support.
Reacting to Stephen’s online appeal for information, the big hearted businedd asked him to get in touch with them so they could arrange for his mum’s stolen flowers to be replaced.
A spokesperson at the store said: ‘This is shocking!
‘It doesn’t matter if its a pensioner or not. Stealing someone’s flowers is a pretty sad state to be in.
‘Please contact us as we would like to replace the flowers someone has taken from your mother.’
And the southern business weren’t the only ones angered by news of the theft.
Commenting on Stephen’s original appeal, one person said: ‘How could anyone do that?
‘Hope you get them back!’
Another added: ‘How sad!
‘Takes all sorts unfortunately and they look so nice .
‘Hope you have them returned.’