A visiting biker has been fined for riding at nearly twice the speed limit at Ramsey Hairpin during the TT period.
Thomas Edward George Littlefair, from Preston, did not attend court but sent a postal admission to the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police officers were performing hand held laser speed checks on June 3, at 6.08pm.
They were at Ramsey Hairpin and saw 24-year-old Littlefair riding his motorbike, coming from the direction of Ramsey.
He was recorded riding at 57mph in a 30mph zone and was subsequently stopped.
Littlefair, who lives at Back Lane, Longton, sent written mitigation to the court on Thursday, August 22.
In it, he said that he had visited the island many times but that this had been his first time riding the TT course, and he had mistakenly believed he was in an unrestricted speed zone.
He said that he accepted full responsibility for the error.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Magistrates fined Littlefair £377 and also endorsed his licence with nine penalty points, as well as ordering him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He must pay the amounts within three months.