A biker who was under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for two years.
Adam Simon Campbell, 25, appeared before magistrates on February 26, and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that police were on patrol in Ballasalla on November 16 at 5.10pm, when they saw the defendant riding a Yamaha DT125, on Bridge Road.
Officers reported that they saw bikers pretending to kick each other and subsequently stopped Campbell.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken and sent to the UK for analysis, which later produced a result of 240, nearly five times the 50 limit for benzoylecgonine.
The court heard that Campbell is due to start paying a previous fine in March, of £400, for failing to conform to a traffic direction and had three points on his licence.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover.
Mr Glover said that Campbell, who lives at Gladstone Avenue in Ramsey, wanted to apologise for his actions, and knew he’d behaved stupidly.
‘He thought he felt well enough to ride, but his blood told a different story,’ said the advocate.
Mr Glover asked magistrates to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty and to allow Campbell to pay it at the end of his previous fine.
Magistrates chair Geoff Collier told the defendant: ‘It’s terrifying to think of the danger you put yourself and other road users in.
‘I really hope this is a lesson.
‘It’ll be an expensive lesson for you.’
Campbell will pay the fine, plus £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £20 per week.