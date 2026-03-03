A southern road which has seen six accidents in three years has prompted the Department of Infrastructure to investigate.
The department minister Tim Crookall told the House of Keys a review of the road between Ballasalla and St Mark’s took place because of the number of collisions.
He was responding to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse who asked how many accidents there have been on the road in each of the last three years and what changes have been made.
Mr Crookall told the House: ‘Between Ballasalla and St Mark's, there have been two recorded personal injury collisions in each of the last three calendar years. That is two in 2023, two in 2024 and two in 2025.
‘Of the six collisions in total, two resulted in serious injury, both in 2023, and four resulted in slight injury.
‘In response, the department reviewed the route. This is a single carriageway rural road with a high frequency of bends and the majority of incidents were single vehicle loss of control collisions, most occurring in wet or damp conditions. Two had excessive speed recorded by the police as a contributory factor.
‘As a result of the review, highways has ensured the road markings are maintained to a good standard, and reflective road studs have been installed to improve delineation, particularly during the hours of darkness and in poor weather.
‘Appropriate bend warning signs and chevrons are in place where required. There is no evidence of clustering or a systematic highway defect.’
Mr Moorhouse then asked the minister what the tipping point is for investigating the safety of any given stretch of road.
Mr Crookall said: ‘I'm glad the honourable member has asked this question, because I do have issues with this myself.
‘I will actually get from the department how they work it out and the policy they use as to when there's been incidents on the road and how they react to that.’