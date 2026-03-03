The contractor working on the demolition of the former Castletown Golf Links Hotel has issued a stern warning for unwanted visitors to stay away.
It comes as police had to be called when intruders broke into the site on two occasions over the past week.
An emergency demolition of the old hotel got under way last month, with the building deemed too dangerous to stay standing.
A ceiling and floor at the rear have collapsed and there have been ongoing issues with intruders breaking into the building, causing further damage and putting themselves at risk.
Derek Clarkson of contractors CCJ Group said there had been further break ins on Saturday and again on Monday night.
He said: ‘We have continued to have some idiotic attempts at access. There was a break in on Saturday, while on Monday night persons attended the site with torches resulting in a police call out. People need to stay away and keep out for their own safety.’
Mr Clarkson said demolition is progressing, with the former pool, the locker rooms, sauna and club entrance having all been taken down.
He said: ‘We are waiting on some further asbestos testing results and we are planning some asbestos removal works with our client. When that is complete further structural demolition will continue.
‘With any old building there are always risks in respect to asbestos, the most important thing is that we manage the process as we are doing. Any suspicious areas are investigated. This involves further sampling at UKAS accredited laboratories.
‘This best informs us so our team, the public and the waste streams are safe at all times.’
Owner of the site, Philip Vermuelen, managing director of Langness Golf Course Ltd, says he wants to submit plans this year for the redevelopment of the site comprising a 5* luxury hotel and restaurant, including a golf pro shop and facilities to cater for weddings.
The Golf Links Hotel closed in 2007 and the site sold to Dandara in 2012 which submitted plans in 2017 for a multi-million-pound hotel and flats scheme.
This was rejected by planners in 2021, that decision upheld on appeal in 2023.
Langness Golf Course Ltd purchased the site last year.
Pictures taken inside the old hotel provide plenty of evidence of unwanted guests, with graffiti daubed on walls, windows smashed and holes punched in plasterwork.
The Department of Infrastructure granted an emergency road closure order for an initial four weeks when the demolition works began last month.
A further notice for the temporary closure of Fort Island Road took effect from 6pm on March 2 and runs until 6pm on April 20.
This covers pedestrian and vehicle access between a point adjacent to the road leading to the Castletown Golf clubhouse and St Michael’s Isle.
Mr Vermeulen said last month: ‘We’ve got a very, very dangerous building. It’s falling apart. We’ve had many intruders - they’ve taken out windows, used fire extinguishers to knock down the staircases. I’ve been trying to get it demolished since 2015.’