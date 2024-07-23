The following is a letter submitted for publication in Media Isle of Man’s newspapers. To submit your own, write [email protected]
During the open question time during the Government Event at CRHS [on] Monday April 22, a local Dr asked a question on The Assisted Dying & Euthanasia Bill that is currently being considered by MHKs.
He was shut down by Alf Cannan who was chairing, who said that it’s a Private Member’s Bill.
The Private Member concerned, held a public consultation on the subject, at the end of 2022. He then personally analysed the data produced. I made an enquiry of the Cabinet Office at the time, suggesting that this was a conflict of interest, and was told, it’s a Private Member’s Bill.
Despite saying publicly that he would carry on drafting a Bill only If the consultation was conclusively in favour (which it wasn’t); the private member went ahead.
Following the second reading of the Bill, a committee was formed to garner more information from stakeholders.
The committee consisted of five MHKs all of whom had voted for the Bill at the second reading, one of whom was The Private Member – does this constitute a conflict of interest?
The committee reported their findings in Tynwald on Tuesday April 23, and during this sitting Jason Moorehouse MHK for Castletown & Malew, asked a question.
It appears that The Private Member had received a letter from the First Deemster BEFORE the 2nd Reading of The Bill, which he did not reveal to his MHK colleagues during the 2nd Reading.
The Manx people need to know that they can trust their elected representatives to expect/require best practise. I would hope that if the MHKs themselves don’t hold the private member to account that at least there would be a robust system that would kick in to do so.
This bill is literally a matter of life or death, if it becomes law our state will have been given permission to take life, this will massively affect our society and health care provision on the Isle of Man.
The public should be made aware of the implications.
The law on capacity hasn’t even been implemented in the Isle of Man which leaves those with doubtful capacity vulnerable.
I suggest anybody who wants to enquire further, ask their MHK:
1. What do they know about the lethal drugs involved, & how difficult it is to kill somebody who is not in the process of dying?
2. Are they concerned about the affects on our local NHS?
a) Majority of Drs unwilling to end the lives of their patients
b) Some Drs threatening to move off the island
c) Future recruitment of Drs,
d) Fundamental change in the relationship between Drs and their patients,
e) Influx of people with multiple health problems moving to the island to qualify over a period of time, placing more stress on our services.
Sarah Watterson
Address supplied