A man is set to take part in a 24-hour endurance swim this September to raise funds for two children’s charities based on the Isle of Man.
Martin Malone, expedition leader of the Expedition Limitless 2026 campaign, will swim continuously for 24 hours at St Andrews Lakes in Kent from Saturday 6 to Sunday 7 September. The event, called The Big Swim, aims to support Rebecca House Children’s Hospice and The Children’s Centre.
The challenge is part of a wider campaign which hopes to raise £200,000 over two years to support young people and families on the island.
Mr Malone has previously taken part in expeditions to the Arctic and Canada’s Yukon Territory and has organised several endurance events on the Isle of Man. He described this as one of his most physically and emotionally demanding efforts.
‘Swimming for 24 hours is about much more than distance,’ he said. ‘It’s about pushing myself for the children and families who face far tougher challenges every single day.’
The event is backed by several sponsors and supporters, including Zoggs, Loganair, St Andrews Lakes, Visit Isle of Man, Josh Blue Fitness, Bikestyle, Zurich Isle of Man, the Z Zurich Foundation and the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
Jo Pack, manager at Rebecca House, said: ‘The funds raised will directly help us continue to provide specialist care to children with complex needs and life-limiting conditions.’
Joff Whitten, CEO of The Children’s Centre, added: ‘Martin’s 24-hour swim is a powerful example of community-driven support in action.’
Donations can be made at: https://benevityapp.page.link/WcqxizQGLe8gCiwm7, with all contributions matched by the Z Zurich Foundation.
The Big Swim is one of several events under the Expedition Limitless banner, which will culminate in an unsupported Arctic expedition next year.