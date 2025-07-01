The next Island Spirituality Network meeting is set to feature Reverend Dr Inderjit Singh Bhogal OBE as the keynote speaker.
Reverend Dr Bhogal is a theologian, Methodist minister, and former President of the Methodist Conference.
Throughout his career, he has worked extensively in interfaith relations, refugee support, and peace and justice initiatives.
His talk, titled ‘Church of Sanctuary – Engaging with Refugees and Challenging Hostility with Hospitality’, will explore ways in which faith communities can foster welcoming and safe environments for refugees.
Reverend Dr Bhogal draws on personal experience in his advocacy. Born into a Sikh family in Kenya, he came to the UK as a refugee at the age of 11.
After finding no Sikh temple in his new home of Dudley, he began attending the local Methodist church, eventually becoming a minister himself.
From 2011 to 2013, Rev Dr Bhogal led the Corrymeela Community in County Antrim and also served as CEO of the Yorkshire and Humber Faiths Forum.
He is currently President of the Methodist Peace Fellowship and continues to work with Churches Together in Britain and Ireland to promote the Church of Sanctuary concept.
The Church of Sanctuary initiative encourages churches to be places of welcome, safety, and hospitality for people fleeing violence and persecution.
It builds on the City of Sanctuary movement, which Rev Dr Bhogal founded. Sheffield became the first UK City of Sanctuary in 2007, and the movement has since inspired similar efforts across the country and influenced public policy.
The meeting will take place on Saturday, July 12 at Onchan Methodist Church, running from 10am to 1pm.
The event has been described as being ‘open to all interested in exploring spirituality, social justice, and community action’.