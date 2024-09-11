Tennis player Billy Harris will make Isle of Man sporting history later this afternoon when he becomes the first Manxman to play in the Davis Cup.
Great Britain take on Finland in Manchester, with Harris part of the five-man team alongside British number one Jack Draper, Dan Evans, Henry Patten and Neal Skupski.
The tie’s first match gets under way at 1pm with world number 101 Harris expected to be second on court after Evans.
Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith is yet to make a decision as to whether US Open semi-finalist Draper will play in the tie following the excursions of Friday’s defeat by world number one Jannik Sinner in New York.
Further group match ties follow in Manchester later this week against Argentina on Friday (September 13) and Canada on Sunday (September 15).
All three ties will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app, iPlayer and Red Button.
The top two in the group will progress to the last eight in Malaga in November.