Manx Birdlife’s annual Christmas bird race is back after a record-breaking year in 2023.
This event will run from Christmas Day through to New Year’s Eve, and aims to bring together bird enthusiasts across the island to record as many wild bird species as possible.
While it’s called a ‘race’, it is not a competition and there are no prizes.
Last year’s race saw participants spot 121 bird species - the highest number ever recorded.
Allison Leonard, Manx Birdlife director, said: ‘The excitement and enthusiasm shown by participants last year were truly inspiring, and we can’t wait to see what this year’s race brings.
‘It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together, enjoy the outdoors, and support bird conservation efforts in the Isle of Man.’
Participants can submit their bird sightings online at www.manxbirdlife.im/sightings/submit-your-sightings, or by completing and returning the Christmas Bird race recording sheet, available for free download at www.manxbirdlife.im/sightings/christmas-bird-race.