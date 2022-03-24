Birds return to the Wildlife Park

The birds have returned to Curraghs Wildlife Park after being taken off show earlier this year.

This was due to an outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, in January – the first time the virus, which is highly contagious amongst birds but not people, has been recorded in the island.

All birds at the Curraghs Wildlife Park were either taken off show completely or had restricted viewing. There have been no recorded cases of bird flu in the island since February.