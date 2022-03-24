Birds return to the Wildlife Park
The birds have returned to Curraghs Wildlife Park after being taken off show earlier this year.
This was due to an outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, in January – the first time the virus, which is highly contagious amongst birds but not people, has been recorded in the island.
All birds at the Curraghs Wildlife Park were either taken off show completely or had restricted viewing. There have been no recorded cases of bird flu in the island since February.
The Wildlife Park said in a statement: ‘It can be a difficult call, as there’s still cases of avian influenza popping up in the UK, but the island has been clear of any detected cases for weeks now. The risk is decreasing as the weather warms but it’s not gone completely, however when animals like our pelicans and storks have spent nearly two months in lockdown it’s a balancing act between protecting them from flu and letting them live in good welfare.’
