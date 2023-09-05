Birdwatchers are being invited to learn more about the subject on a course.
Birdwatching For Beginners, supported by the Manx Ornithological Society, will take place in two venues this autumn: The Lightroom @Idea Hat, 14-15, St Paul's Shops in Ramsey; and St Mark's Schoolroom in the south.
The course will help people discover the basics of how to best observe birds, share hints and tips on how to recognise the main groups of birds and receive recommendations on which equipment and books to use.
'We have for wanted to hold our indoor evening classes, which have been so successfully piloted in the south of the island, at a northern venue for some time,' course tutor Tim Earl said.
'A suggestion to use The Lightroom in Ramsey provides an excellent opportunity to do just that.'
The course has been run since 2015, with more than 150 people going.
Each course is three weeks in duration.
Evening class sessions are held indoors on a Wednesday (Ramsey) or Thursday (St Mark's), with field trips – including to the new Manx BirdLife Point of Ayre National Reserve – arranged for each following weekend.
Ramsey:Venue: The Lightroom @Idea Hat, 14-15, St Paul's Shops, Ramsey; Evening classes: Wednesday, September 20, Wednesday September 27, Wednesday, October 4 (all 7pm to 9pm); Outdoor field trips: Saturday, September 23, Saturday, September 30, and Saturday, October 7 (start time and locations to be decided with the class but to include the new Manx BirdLife Point of Ayre National Reserve).
St Mark’s Course Venue: St. Mark's Schoolroom; Evening classes: Thursday, September 28, Thursday, October 5, and Thursday, October 12 (all 7pm to 9pm); Outdoor field trips: Sunday, October 1, Sunday October 8, and Sunday October 15 (start time and locations to be decided with the class but to include the new Manx BirdLife Point of Ayre National Reserve).
How to book
Course places can be booked by mailing Janet Thompson, [email protected] or by visiting http://manxbirdlife.im/new-dates-for-popular-birdwatching-course-announced/. Course fees are £40 per person. Proceeds are donated to Manx BirdLife.
An alumni of course attendees has formed a self-help group called the Manx Early Birders (MEBs). The group now has its own active Facebook page where birdwatching advice can be sought and shared. A WhatsApp has also been established to share news of sightings.
As well as birdwatching outings and social events, the MEBs have organised their own citizen science projects – one of which has mapped the island’s long-eared owl population.