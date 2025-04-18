A large charging station for electric vehicles could be created which would be the first of its kind in the Isle of Man.
Lemac Power has submitted a planning application to turn vacant land off South Quay in Douglas into a 12-bay station.
The station will be known as the Lemac Power Village and will be powered by solar panels with a battery bank housed in a shipping container.
The plans come as more and more electric vehicles are on the island’s roads. In the UK, there are plans to ensure all new cars are electric by 2035.
It was revealed during a Tynwald sitting last year that there are currently 1,306 registered electric vehicles in the island and 133 electric vehicle charging points - roughly one charging point for every 10 vehicles although that figure continues to rise.
The Isle of Man Government has previously said that in six years’ time, it’s ‘likely that there will be more than 13,000 electric vehicles in the island’.
In September, Manx Utilities announced a significant upgrade to the public electric vehicle charging infrastructure with more powerful charge points being installed.
As well as reducing the time drivers have to wait, Chair of Manx Utilities John Wannenburgh MHK explained that the upgrade would also meet the future needs as more people use electric vehicles.
Lemac - which stands for Lothian Electric Machines - is based in the Isle of Man and was established in 1958. The company specialises in battery and electric vehicle technology.
The site of the new charging station would be part of an industrial area close to the likes of Mad Jacks event venue.
The application for the new charging station will be considered by the planning committee in due course.