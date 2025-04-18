One of the Isle of Man’s best-known lawyers has acquired a long-standing local law firm and relaunched it under a new name.
Advocate Gillian Christian has taken ownership of the practice previously operated by Advocate John Rimmer, bringing together a team of 10 lawyers and rebranding the business as Whittles.
The move brings together two experienced professionals with strong reputations in the Manx legal sector.
Ms Christian, who has 22 years’ experience and is listed in the Legal 500 Hall of Fame, had previously worked alongside Mr Rimmer at Appleby and had continued to consult on litigation matters for his practice in the years since.
Ms Christian said her decision to purchase the practice was shaped by her longstanding professional relationship with Mr Rimmer.
‘John and I have always worked together and always kept in touch. I wanted to work with someone that I really trusted, so when I decided to buy his practice, that was what attracted me to it,’ she said.
The firm now includes several senior-level lawyers and experienced advocates, something Ms Christian says has helped the practice grow quickly.
‘These are good people, many of whom are partner level advocates. They are excelling in their respective fields and we are really fortunate to have such a talented team,’ she said.
While both Ms Christian and Mr Rimmer are well established names in the legal community, the firm has been named Whittles – a personal tribute to Ms Christian’s late father, who died in 2022 from Motor Neurone Disease.
‘My dad was so involved with my life and so hands-on in my career - he just loved it, and had he not pushed me and supported me, I wouldn’t have got to where I am now,’ she said.
Mr Rimmer has welcomed the new direction and praised the momentum the firm has seen under Ms Christian’s leadership.
‘With Gill’s fresh impetus and the young talented people we have, we’ll be able to grow the practice and also look to the future,’ he said.
As part of her tribute to her father, Ms Christian recently donated all fees earned from notarial work to the Isle of Man branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
The organisation supported her family during her father’s illness, and the donation was intended as a gesture of thanks for the care they received.
The newly branded firm is now operating from modern premises in Ridgeway Street, Douglas, and continues to expand its client base across a broad range of legal services.
