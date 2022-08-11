Blind charity to open its own garden
Sight Matters will hold a formal opening of its ‘Freedom Field’ this month, to coincide with the 85th anniversary of the Blind Persons’ Welfare Act in 1937.
The charity, formerly known as Manx Blind Welfare Society, said that it had ‘worked through the challenges of the pandemic to bring the project to life’.
Sight Matters has been supporting blind and visually-impaired people since 1936.
The charity works to provide access to the support, tools, and facilities required for those with sight issues to live as independently as they choose.
The Freedom Field is a ‘consciously-designed, fully-accessible community space and sensory garden’, created to give all service-users access to nature in a ‘supportive environment’.
It is also available to any local people who would benefit from a safe place to enjoy the outdoors, such as the elderly, and people with special educational needs.
A couple of years ago, the area at Bemahague, Onchan, was a field full of gorse, now, thanks to chairman Charles Fargher, visitors can enjoy an enclosed exercise space for assistance dogs, a peaceful wildflower garden for reflection, and a summerhouse for events and activities.
The private official opening ceremony will take place on August 19, with the ribbon being cut by chief executive officer Ian Cooil.
He said: ‘This will be a lovely opportunity for Sight Matters to reflect on all that has been achieved through a very difficult time’.
‘‘It’s a joy to see our community enjoying this space, which has been so carefully created, and as a result, finding new freedom in the outdoors.’
Sight Matters is also looking to welcome local residents interested in helping to maintain the area by becoming ‘Freedom Field Rangers’, with more information at sightmatters.im.
