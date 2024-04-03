Indie stars Blossoms are heading to the island to entertaining locals and visitors at this year’s TT fortnight.
The Stockport five-piece are set to perform in the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall on Monday, June 3.
Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success, including their 2016 debut album topping the charts for two consecutive weeks. They then went on to earn BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s ‘Cool Like You’ charted at number four in the UK album chart.
2020’s ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ and 2022’s ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ also both placed at number one in the UK album charts.
The band’s popular songs include ‘I Can’t Stand It’, ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’, ‘How Long Will This Last?’, ‘Ode To NYC’ and ‘The Sulking Poet’. Tickets, which are priced at £45 per person, went on sale at 2pm today (Thursday, March 28) with a maximum of six tickets per transaction.
They gained cult status at Glastonbury after performing Smiths covers with 80s icon Rick Astley. They had previously done a number of gigs with the ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ star.
The island gig will come just a couple of months before Blossoms perform their biggest ever concert with a huge homecoming gig at Wythenshawe Park on the August bank holiday weekend.
The visit of Blossoms is the latest in a rich history of high-profile artists coming to the island for TT. In the last couple of years we have had the likes of The Darkness and even Craig David performing.
While Blossoms will be performing in the Villa Marina itself, there will also be plenty of other entertainment in the Bushy's TT Village 2024 taking place over ten days at the Villa Marina Gardens, with four bars, a variety of live musicians, food outlets and retailers.
These tickets are available to purchase online at villagaiety.com/blossoms, via telephone on 600555 or in person at the Welcome Centre or Villa Marina Reception.