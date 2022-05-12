Blues and jazz concert next month

Adam Franklin will make it over the island later this year

A world-renowned exponent of ragtime blues and jazz is heading to the island for a concert and guitar workshop later this year.

Blues guitarist and musician Adam Franklin is set to appear at the Institute, Laxey, on Saturday, June 25.

Adam was originally due to come to the island in 2020 but the gig was postponed due to the pandemic, along with many of the rescheduled dates.

But organiser John Gregory says he is delighted it will be a case of third time lucky and says the show will be more than worth the wait.

‘I first met Adam several years ago at Blues Week, which was a residential week long blues event in the UK, where Adam is one of the regular tutors,’ said John.

‘He’s a fantastic performer, has a great personality and is one of the best acoustic blues players around. I’m delighted he will finally be coming to the Isle of Man and he’s looking forward to his visit. He is also a patient and enthusiastic tutor, so I have also booked him to do a guitar workshop while he is here too.’

Tickets for the Laxey concert are £15, available at etickets.im/bjm