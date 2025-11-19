Davy Knowles received the prestigious Global Ambassador Award at Thursday evening’s Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence at the Villa Marina.
After collecting his accolade, the talented blues guitarist and singer described the moment as ‘surreal’ and was overwhelmed by the roars of encouragement from the Royal Hall audience.
Offering advice to young people who share his aspirations, Knowles said: ‘Keep at it. There's this wonderful phrase of love what you do and all else will follow.
‘I truly subscribe to that. Pour yourself into it. It's really who you are that people connect to, less so the paperwork or numbers or figures or anything like that. It's who you are as a person.’
The 38-year-old’s musical journey began in the island where he grew up in Port St Mary.
His love of music was sparked at age 11 during a car journey with his late father Tony. Hearing Dire Straits’ ‘Sultans of Swing’ for the first time, he became instantly captivated.
Soon after, he picked up his dad’s guitar and, remarkably, learned to play the song entirely by ear.
Although he briefly took formal lessons, he quickly realised the traditional route wasn’t for him and chose instead to teach himself- a decision that helped shape his distinctive style.
Knowles attended Castle Rushen High School, where he met the musicians who would form the blues-rock band Back Door Slam. Founded in 2004, the group consisted of Jamie Armstrong, Ross Doyle, Brian Garvey, and Knowles himself.
Tragically, later that year, the band was devastated by the loss of Brian Garvey and close friend Richie Brookes in a car accident. Despite their grief, the remaining members continued in Brian’s memory, dedicating the song ‘Stay’ on their debut album ‘Roll Away’ to him.
By 2008, Back Door Slam was gaining international attention, particularly in the United States. They performed at world-renowned festivals including South by Southwest, Coachella, and Lollapalooza, earning praise for their energy and musicianship.
The band amicably split in 2009 to pursue individual careers, but for Knowles, this marked the beginning of an even greater rise.
Performing under the name ‘Davy Knowles and Back Door Slam’, supported by a line-up of talented musicians, he continued to captivate audiences with his distinctive rhythm, soulful tone, and technical brilliance.
His career has since flourished in the US, where he has become a respected figure in contemporary blues scene.
Now based just outside Chicago, Illinois, Knowles tours extensively across the States and has released nine albums-each reflecting his growth, authenticity, and passion for the craft.
From the quiet shores of Port St Mary to some of the biggest stages in America, his journey is a testament to dedication, resilience, and remarkable talent.
Reflecting on his roots, he said: ‘Sometimes there is a lack of understanding of the Isle of Man, or lack of awareness of it, but what I have found on my travels is, for such a small place, its reach is everywhere.
‘You find people in all corners of the globe who have a connection here, and I think, for such a small place, that's something to be incredibly proud of, and is a reflection of what we have here.’
Congratulations to Davy Knowles on this well-deserved honour - and here’s to many more years of music that cures the blues.