The Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra presents its annual gala concert at the Villa Marina, Douglas, this Sunday, November 23 at 2.30pm.
This event promises to be one of the highlights of the island’s cultural calendar.
Under the baton of Graham Kirkland, the orchestra will perform a programme brimming with melody, energy and atmosphere, showcasing both local talent and timeless orchestral masterpieces.
The concert will feature Lyadov’s ‘The Enchanted Lake’, a gentle and dreamy piece that paints a peaceful picture of nature in sound.
Next will come, Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
Chairman of the IoMSO (Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra), Janet Warbuton, said: ‘This is a cheerful and playful work full of sparkle and humour, featuring the talented solo pianist Dominika Mak.
‘The slow middle section is famous for its warmth and beauty and is sure to be a highlight of the afternoon.’
To finish the first half, the orchestra will perform Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky-Korsakov – a colourful, energetic celebration of Spanish music that bursts with rhythm and life.
After the interval, the audience will hear something truly special – the Isle of Man premiere of Sibelius’s Symphony No. 1.
This sweeping, romantic work is full of passion, excitement, and beautiful melodies that will stay with you long after the concert ends.
Under the direction of Graham Kirkland and with Juliet Tranter as leader, the orchestra will bring all this music to life in a concert that’s perfect for music lovers of all ages.
Tickets come at a cost of £18 and £16 dependent on where you choose to sit. Concessions will range from £16 and £14 with children’s tickets being £5.
They are available from the Villa Marina box office or by calling 600555.