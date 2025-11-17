Two women who tried to force their way into a house using garden furniture have been bound over to keep the peace.
Thirty-year-old Samantha Dunn and Stephanie Marie Newton, aged 31, had both previously denied provoking behaviour.
In court, magistrates dismissed the charges after the duo agreed to accept a binding order, and a witness was said to have retracted their statement.
The incident occurred on November 9 last year, when Dunn, and Newton, who lives at Edremony Estate, Port Erin, went to a male’s address at Belmont Terrace, Douglas.
They were said to have tried to force their way inside using the garden furniture, but the male took it off them.