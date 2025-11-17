Two women who tried to force their way into a house using garden furniture have been bound over to keep the peace.

Thirty-year-old Samantha Dunn and Stephanie Marie Newton, aged 31, had both previously denied provoking behaviour.

Dunn, of Watterson Close, Douglas, had also denied common assault.

In court, magistrates dismissed the charges after the duo agreed to accept a binding order, and a witness was said to have retracted their statement.

The incident occurred on November 9 last year, when Dunn, and Newton, who lives at Edremony Estate, Port Erin, went to a male’s address at Belmont Terrace, Douglas.

They were said to have tried to force their way inside using the garden furniture, but the male took it off them.