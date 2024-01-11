The Southern Swimming Pool Board (SSPB) has called for political support to stop an island leisure facility closing for good.
The board’s comments come after it was revealed that the Southern Swimming Pool could shut permanently by the end of March this year due to financial issues.
The decision will form part of the Regional Sports Hubs plans, according to an email which has been circulated.
But in a statement, the SSPB said plans to close the pool was not a done deal.
The SSPB said: ‘At a meeting yesterday morning between the Southern Swimming Pool Board and the Minister, Political Member and Chief Executive for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture plus the Head of Manx Sports and Recreation, the Board was informed of a recommendation that will be taken forward to the February Tynwald sitting.
‘The DESC recommendation is that the Southern Swimming Pool closes from the 31st of March 2024.
‘The Board reiterates that this is a recommendation which will be voted on during the sitting so is subject to Tynwald approval.
‘This is therefore not a notice of closure but is purely to inform the process and recommendation made by DESC.
‘DESC has stated that the decision has been made purely on financial grounds.
‘The Board hopes that the Southern MHKs will support the pool to ensure that it remains open and that a replacement pool is included in the CRHS plans.
‘The Board also suggests that an emergency meeting of all the southern local authorities be held to agree action to ensure that a community pool remains open in the south.
‘The Board would also welcome public support to retain a local pool so that all community members can swim without a lengthy commute.’
The pool reopened last week after it was closed in mid December so that urgent work could be carried out to make the facility safe.