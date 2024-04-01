A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a woman on Douglas promenade.
Jill Hughes, 57, from Liverpool, died after an alleged assault on Friday night outside the Palace Hotel and Casino on Central Promenade, Douglas.
John Meadows, 53, of Verney Crescent, Allerton, Liverpool, appeared at Douglas courthouse on Easter Monday before High Bailiff James Brooks.
They were visiting the island with family when the alleged incident occurred. Due to the seriousness of the allegations, Mr Brooks said he could not hear the case, which will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery in May.
The lower court is also unable to hear a plea at this time.
Mr Meadows was remanded in custody at the Isle of Man Prison until his next appearance before the court on Tuesday April 9.
Police said a 57-year-old woman, who was visiting from the Merseyside area, was involved in an ‘altercation’ and died at Noble’s Hospital despite ‘continued efforts to save her life.’
Detectives are continuing to appeal for further information from members of the public in relation to the incident.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Detective Superintendent Stephen Maddocks, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘I would like to thank the public for their help in relation to this matter.
‘A number of witnesses have come forward following my appeal and I would encourage any other people who have yet come forward to do so.
‘I am interested to hear from anyone who saw the man and woman in their 50s, together with another man and woman in their 20s, who had a small child with them.
‘I am particularly interested to hear from anyone who saw the group as they passed the Castlemona shops and their actions as they passed the Palace Hotel & Casino, which is where the Majestic Chinese Restaurant is located and the patrons inside the restaurant may well have witnessed an altercation between them.
‘Again, I appeal to any vehicle driver, either a member of the public or a taxi driver travelling along Central and Queen’s Promenade between 9pm and 10pm who may have dashcam footage to come forward.’
He added: ‘Specialist police family liaison officers are supporting the family at what is a very difficult and sad time.’
Part of Central Promenade was closed to traffic and pedestrians following Friday night’s incident.
Officers put a cordon in place near the Palace Hotel and Casino along with signs to divert traffic away from the scene.
The road was reopened to traffic by officers early on Saturday morning although a small section of the pavement outside the hotel remained cordoned off as part of the investigation.
The cordon was removed from the stretch of pavement later on Saturday.