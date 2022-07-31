Bocky discharged from hospital following heavy crash
Matty Bostock has been discharged from hospital following his hefty crash at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
The Manx cyclist was competing in the second qualifying heat in the men’s 15km scratch race in London, bidding for a place in the final.
Bocky was lying in a good third position as riders began the last of 30 laps around the 2012 Olympic venue.
But the race took a serious turn for the worse when several of the riders collided heavily, resulting in Bocky being sent tumbling down the track.
This while English rider Matt Walls - whom Bocky claimed silver with in the Madison event at the 2016 National Track Championships - was flung dangerously over the barriers and into the crowd, causing injury to himself and several spectators.
Bostock was immediately tended to by medics as well as Isle of Man cycling team manager Andrew Roche and sports massage therapist Nicole Burns.
The Manx rider was stretchered away from the track soon after - to warm applause from the concerned crowd inside the velodrome - before being transferred to hospital for a check-up.
He was reported as being ‘relatively OK’ before IoMCGA (Commonwealth Games Association Isle of Man released a statement later in the day, saying:
‘Following the incident this morning in the men’s 15km scratch race qualification at the Lee Valley VeloPark, Team Isle of Man rider Matt Bostock was taken to hospital for further assessment.
‘A CT scan was undertaken and the initial prognosis is positive. Matt is now being further assessed by a specialist to confirm that he has suffered no serious injuries.
‘Team Isle of Man wishes to extend its best wishes to the other cyclists involved in the incident, in particular Matt Walls, and to the spectators who were injured and affected by the crash.’
Good news then filtered through in the evening that Bocky had been discharged from hospital in a ‘healthy’ condition, although he will be monitored due to hitting his head during the incident.
The Manxman has subsequently withdrawn from Monday’s points race, but team manager Roche is hopeful he may be fit enough to ride in the men’s road race next Sunday.
