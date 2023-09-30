The Isle of Man Constabulary say that a body recovered from the sea in Ramsey earlier today is believed to be that of Jamie Barrow, who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
The police statement reads: 'The body of a male was located in the sea at Ramsey shortly before midday today.
'Police have not yet formally identified the body but strongly believe it to be that of missing man, Jamie Barrow from Ramsey.
'Enquiries will continue into the circumstances of Jamie’s disappearance and the discovery of the body.
'The Police are liaising with Jamie’s family members and ask that the public refrain from any speculation at this time but would also like to thank the public for their efforts in trying to locate Jamie throughout last week.'
Belfast coastguards confirmed they were notified to the body at 11.20am by a fishing vessel off the coast of Ramsey.
The Ramsey lifeboat team were then dispatched to recover the body.