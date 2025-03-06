A planning application has been submitted to install a large statue of King Orry near Tynwald Hill in St John’s.
The application, formally submitted by President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly, proposes placing the statue on a small parcel of land opposite the Hill on Main Road.
The figure of King Orry, also known as Godred Crovan, would be positioned facing east and gesturing towards Tynwald in a north-easterly direction.
While Mr Skelly is listed as the applicant, he has confirmed that the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) is behind the application, with CJ Design Limited acting as the application agent.
In a letter of support, Mr Skelly stated: ‘The proposed site for the statue near Tynwald Hill is highly appropriate and will act as a focal point of interest to help promote and educate both locals and visitors alike.
‘An interpretation plaque will aid the education aspect of the statue’s significance.’
The chosen site lies to the south-west of Tynwald Hill, near Cooil Y Ree Park and the Processional Way leading to the Royal Chapel of St John The Baptist.
It is also used on Tynwald Day to accommodate hospitality marquees, which the proposal confirms will not be affected.
According to the application, no objections have been raised by local stakeholders, including German Commissioners, nearby business owners, and the Tynwald Ceremony Arrangements Committee.
The proposed statue pays tribute to King Orry, a Viking ruler credited with establishing Manx law and founding the Crovan dynasty, which ruled Mann and the Isles for almost two centuries.
If approved, the statue will be illuminated at night and feature a small plaque explaining its historical significance.
