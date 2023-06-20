The Ministry of Defence Bomb Disposal Squad was assisted by the Peel Coastguard team to deal with a mortar that was found in Sartfell Plantation.
It remains unclear how the World War Two mortar got in to the plantation.
The detonation took place at 7.10am on Tuesday.
Peel Coastguard team said: 'It was decided the safest option was to detonate the ordinance on Glen Wyllin beach whilst the tide was out, we set up an exclusion zone on the beach and the Bomb Squad set their charges and blew up the mortar round.'
The Coastguard team was back at their station on Crown Street at 8.45am.