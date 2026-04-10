U2 frontman Bono’s daughter is set to star in the new TT film alongside Channing Tatum, reports suggest.
Last summer, it was confirmed that Amazon MGM Studios had acquired the TT film and docuseries package, which is being produced by Tatum and Brad Pitt.
The project includes a feature film directed by Reid Carolin (Magic Mike, Dog) from a script he co-wrote with Jason Keller (Ford v Ferrari) and Bryan Johnson.
Hewson has most recently been seen in Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach and starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler. She is also set to appear in Disclosure Day directed by Steven Spielberg as well as star in upcoming feature from Lenny Abrahamson opposite Tom Burke.
On television, she most recently appeared in the Netflix limited series The Perfect Couple and also starred in Bad Sisters. Additional television credits include Flora and Son for Apple TV+, Behind Her Eyes for Netflix and Working Title’s adaptation of The Luminaries.
The docuseries set to accompany the film was filmed during last year’s TT with never-before-seen access to the riders and the races due to an exclusive partnership between the producers and the event promoters.
The docuseries is also being produced by Tatum’s company, Free Association, and Pitt’s company, Plan B, alongside Entertainment 360 and European studio Mediawan, with support from Entourage Ventures.
When the film and docuseries were announced, Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said: ‘This docuseries and film will further offer the chance to remove geographical barriers and showcase the TT to a truly global audience.
‘This level of visibility will bring wider benefits for the island, including additional investment as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of the event itself.’