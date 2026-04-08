A village in the south of the island is set to play a starring role in a movie.
A temporary road closure order will be in place on Tuesday April 28 on Athol Street, Loch Road and The Quay.
Runaway’s director and executive produce Sam Seccombe has sent a letter to residents asking them to move their cars to neighbouring streets ahead of filming.
The film’s plot centres on a husband and wife’s strained road trip which then takes a chaotic turn when they impulsively become the getaway car for a runaway bride.
Filming will take place along Athol Street between Fistard Road and Queen’s Road and will involve a moving car fitted with a camera.
Road closures will be in force on Athol Street, between Queen’s Road and Fistard Road, and on The Quay and Loch Road, from their junctions with Athol Street and Lime Street.
Filming will take place between 11am and 10pm but the road closures will not be required for the full day.
Lime Street and Queen’s Road will remain open for diverted traffic.
The road closure application states: ‘Filming on Athol Street. Car drives wrong way down one-way system and straight on up past the Methodist Church.
‘Section of the road outside Mount Tabor Methodist Church will be used for rigging the driving vehicle. This needs a closed safe area for preparation.
‘As we are filming with a moving vehicle either on a low-loader or actually attached to the car, the area needs to be closed for safety of both crew and the public.’
It says it may be possible to agree times when the roads will need to be opened - for example at 3.30pm for the school run.
Pedestrian access will be maintained as there is no filming work taking place on the pavements.
In his letter to residents, Mr Seccombe said: ‘We fully understand we are guests in your community and are so excited to film here.
‘We are committed to working closely with the local community to ensure our filming is as smooth and respectful as possible.’
‘We ask that if you are parked within the closure area, please can you move your vehicle to a neigbouring street, outside of the closure.
‘If possible, we would ask if this could happen by the end of the day on Monday April 27 ahead of filming on Tuesday April 28.’
It featured in the 1990 TV mini-series Come Home Charlie and Face Them when the former Isle of Man Bank building on High Street was the setting for a robbery. The series is available to watch on YouTube.