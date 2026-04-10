The closure is in place between the junction with the Shoulder Road (A36) and Corlea Road (B39), on the Foxdale to South route.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary has said that emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is expected to remain shut for a number of hours.
The spokesperson for the force said: ‘It is foreseen that the road will be closed for a number of hours due to the incident. Please plan a different route. ‘
The force says that access remains available to Ape Man and Coffee Cottage, as well as towards the Round Table.