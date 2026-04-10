Two Steam Packet sailings to Liverpool have been cancelled on Saturday which could spell bad news for those attending the Grand National.
Gale force winds are set to hit the island during the weekend, causing travel disruption. While no weather warnings have yet been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office, it does warn there will be ‘strong winds, possibly touching gale force at times’.
Now, the Steam Packet has cancelled the 3pm Manannan service to Liverpool on Saturday and the return journey at 8pm that day.
The 2.15pm Saturday service from Heysham to Douglas remains at risk of disruption alongside Sunday’s 7.15am Manannan service to Liverpool and the return journey at 11.15am.
Meanwhile, Saturday’s Manannan service at 7.15am will now depart an hour earlier at 6.15am and the return journey will also depart an hour earlier at 10.15am. The Manxman’s 8.30am service to Heysham on Saturday will leave later at 9am.
The Grand National, one of the biggest horse racing events of the year, takes place at Aintree on Merseyside this weekend, with many racing fans expected to travel off-island on Saturday and return later that night or the following day. But those plans will now have to change for many.
Passengers affected by the uncertainty can amend bookings free of charge by contacting the Steam Packet’s reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992 for assistance.