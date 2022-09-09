Book of condolences opened for the Lord of Mann, Queen Elizabeth II
By Liam Grimley
[email protected]
Friday 9th September 2022 10:00 am
Share
Douglas Town Hall is lit up blue in tribute to healthcare and social care workers and front-line staff - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Douglas Borough Council have opened a book of condolences in the town hall in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann.
The book has been open to the public from 10am this morning.
Mayor of Douglas, Janet Thommeny has said: ‘Her Majesty The Queen’s unfailing service and dedication for more than 70 years will remain an inspiration to us all.
‘Her loss will be mourned across our Borough, our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond and our Book of Condolence is an opportunity to convey our thoughts and support at this very sad time.’
All mayoral events for the next 10 days have been postponed of observe the period of national mourning.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |