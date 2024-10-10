A coffee morning is set to be held on Thursday, October 24 during which attendees can book a Christmas lunch at University College Isle of Man’s trainee restaurant.
UCM’s ‘Christmas ticket sales and coffee morning’ event will run from 8.30am to 10.30am in its ‘Oastan’ restaurant at the Homefield Road campus in Willaston.
As well as enjoying coffees, visitors to the event will have the opportunity to make bookings for the popular Christmas lunches in the Oastan training restaurant.
These lunches will be held on December 5, 12, 13, 16 and 18. Bookings are on a first-come first-served basis.
A spokesperson from UCM said: ‘The delightful Christmas menu, which will feature the famed mince pies, is designed by chef lecturer Robert Hunter, who has worked in world-class restaurants around the world including the Goring Hotel in London.’