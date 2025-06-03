June’s Arts Society lecture is set to take a look at 19th-century American art and westward expansion.
‘American West in Art’ will be presented by distinguished author and publisher Tony Faber, and will explore how 19th-century artists captured the dramatic transformation of the American West during the era of westward expansion.
‘Through paintings and illustrations, artists of the time documented the complex interplay of exploration, settlement, and cultural encounters that defined the period,’ a spokesperson from the Arts Society commented.
The talk will examine the work of artists such as George Catlin and Karl Bodmer, whose portraits and scenes offer detailed depictions of Native American life.
It will also address environmental themes, including the near-extinction of the buffalo, as portrayed by landscape painters Albert Bierstadt and Thomas Moran.
Faber, a noted speaker for The Arts Society UK, is known for his engaging style and expertise in art and cultural history.
He is the author of several acclaimed books on topics ranging from Fabergé eggs to the craftsmanship of Stradivari instruments, as well as the legacy of his family’s publishing house, ‘Faber and Faber’.
The spokesperson added: ‘This talk will explore themes in depth, highlighting the ways in which artists documented and responded to the changes taking place in the American West.
‘Through a carefully curated selection of artworks, we will examine the historical context, artistic techniques, and the enduring legacy of these pieces.
‘Whether you are an art enthusiast, a history buff, or simply curious about this fascinating period, American West in Art promises to be an engaging and informative experience.’
The lecture will take place on Tuesday, June 17, from 11.30am to 12.30pm at the Manx Museum in Douglas.
The event is free for society members, with a £10 admission fee for guests.