The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has reported an increase in passenger numbers over the summer period.
Total passenger numbers travelling to the Isle of Man during this year’s school summer holidays rose by 9.6% compared to the same period in 2024.
The company say it has recorded growth in inbound passengers, private vehicles, and motorcycles relative to last year’s figures.
The revised format of the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix events may also have contributed to the rise in visitor numbers, according to the Steam Packet.
Inbound passenger numbers during these events reached 31,406 - the highest on record for this period since comparable data collection began in 1993.
Over the summer holidays, there was a 16% increase in motorcycle visitors to the Isle of Man, rising to 7,216.
The combined Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix period saw a 20% increase in motorcycle traffic, reaching 3,075.
Pricing changes were also introduced in November 2024, which included a 10% reduction in standard fares and free travel for children on all scheduled sailings throughout the year.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson commented: ‘The Steam Packet Company is pleased to be playing its part in driving forward economic growth in the Isle of Man.
‘We’ve seen our annual volumes grow each year since the end of the Covid restrictions. This has been a successful summer for us and we’re looking to build on that as we start to roll out our campaigns for the autumn and winter periods.’