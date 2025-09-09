The Port Erin Jazz Festival is set to take place in October, bringing two days of live jazz to three venues across the village.
With an eclectic mix of international headliners and local favourites, the festival promises to showcase the best of jazz in all its forms - from modern New York quartets to Manx big bands.
The event will kick off on Friday, October 3 at the Erin Arts Centre, where award-winning saxophonist Dan Forshaw and his New York Quartet will headline.
Forshaw, who studied under jazz greats including Branford Marsalis and Dave Liebman, brings a sound shaped by two decades of experience performing across the USA and UK.
His latest project blends original compositions with reinterpreted jazz classics, drawing influence from legends such as John Coltrane. The performance is described as a ‘celebration of musical growth and personal journey’.
Local ensemble The Blue Train Big Band will open the night with a set of energetic swing and big band numbers, setting the tone for the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon (October 4), free performances will take place at both the Bay Hotel and The Riddler Under The Nest from 1.30pm to 5pm - highlighting the depth and diversity of the island’s jazz talent.
At the Bay Hotel, the line-up includes: The Heinrich Manoeuvre, known for their blend of rhythm and blues, funk, and jazz; Darryl Williams, a singer-guitarist bringing blues, ragtime and jazz; Mood Indigo, a Latin-jazz duo; and Loose Crew, offering a mix of jazz, blues, funk and folk.
Meanwhile, The Riddler Under The Nest will host: Blue Vannin, performing classic standards from the American songbook; The Big Wheel Blues Band, veterans of the island's blues scene; and the Mega Jam, an open-stage session featuring festival musicians and any performers still keen to play.
The festival concludes on Saturday night back at the Erin Arts Centre, with a headline performance by Court and Spark, led by vocalist and pianist Lucy Pickering.
The quintet presents jazz reinterpretations of the Laurel Canyon era, performing songs by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Rickie Lee Jones, and James Taylor. The group’s recent album ‘The Mermaid Cafe’ has been praised for its subtle, thoughtful arrangements.
Joining Pickering are saxophonist Beccy Rork, guitarist Andy Williams, bassist Terry Pack, and drummer Milo Fell. The performance will ‘appeal’ to jazz enthusiasts as well as fans of the 1970s singer-songwriter tradition.
Support on Saturday evening comes from The Stillmen, a local jazz group led by pianist and arranger John Stillman. The ensemble, featuring saxophones, double bass, drums, guitar, and piano, has prepared a set of mainstream and progressive jazz standards.
Tickets for the evening concerts are priced at £20 per night, or £35 if booked together. Afternoon events are free and un-ticketed.
The festival is being sponsored by Ramsey Crookall, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and Bushy’s Brewery.