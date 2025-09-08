Islanders looking ahead to their summer holidays in 2026 will once again be able to fly directly to the Mediterranean and Portugal, with routes from Ronaldsway Airport now on sale.
Between May and October 2026, weekly flights will operate from the Isle of Man to Majorca, Ibiza, Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol, and Faro on Portugal’s Algarve coast.
The flights, run in partnership with BA CityFlyer, will cut out the need for travellers to connect via UK airports, with journey times ranging from just under three hours to around three hours and 15 minutes.
Isle of Man Airport’s interim director, Geoff Pugh, welcomed the news: ‘We’re delighted to welcome the launch of the Summer 2026 programme of direct flights to these popular holiday destinations.’
Flights to Palma, Majorca, will run from May 9 to September 19, 2026, while Ibiza departures will operate between May 30 and June 20.
Faro flights are scheduled from May 9 to July 25, and Malaga will be served later in the season from September 26 to October 24.
The launch follows a busy summer of direct flights from the island, which proved popular with Manx holidaymakers keen to avoid lengthy UK transfers.