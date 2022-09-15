Boston has new finance partner
Boston Multi Family Office has announced that Horizon Capital has joined Rockpool as a private equity financing partner.
It comes as the Douglas company continues to implement its plans to continue growth and acquisitions.
Horizon Capital is a London-based specialist investor with a focus on technology and services.
Boston Group chief executive officer, Katherine Ellis, said: ‘Excellent progress has been made against the original business plans and Boston is currently on track to achieve its projected goals early.
‘This has been achieved by a team effort and with the full backing of Rockpool who have been outstanding partners since 2019.
‘As the business has expanded, it is only natural that we have looked to restructure for the future to ensure we have greater flexibility and faster access to growth capital for further potential acquisitions. But it is also important to us that we continue to work with the right partners, who understand the Boston culture that is so crucial to us and our clients, as we approach the next exciting phase of our business journey.
‘Having spent much time in discussion with Horizon Capital, we are confident that this is a good fit with our requirements and they will also work well together with Rockpool to give us the capacity to make the most of future opportunities.’
Adam Lewis, partner at Horizon Capital said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting Boston as they continue to grow the business.
‘We share a like-minded approach to growing high quality services businesses, and we are looking forward to working with Katherine and all of the team during the next exciting chapter.’
Guy Ellis, partner at Rockpool Investments, said: ‘I’m extremely proud of what Katherine and her team have managed to achieve at Boston in such a short period of time.
‘They have not only proved they can scale the business organically and make add-on acquisitions, but that they can do this all whilst keeping people and the Boston culture at the heart of the business.
‘We’ve loved working with the team and wish them all the best in continuing their journey with Horizon.’
There is no change to clients as a result of the announcement and day-to-day business remains very much as usual. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
