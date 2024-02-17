The Daily Mirror newspaper has reported that famous boxer Tyson Fury is considering moving to the Isle of Man.
In the past, Fury is quoted as saying he has considered moving to the island.
The mansion is currently the home of businessman John Whittaker.
The property, which is listed on Chrystals Estate Agents website, has six double ensuite bedrooms, two self-contained flats, a ballroom, swimming pool, gym, tennis court and helicopter pad.
The property is listed to rent at £10,000 per month.
Whittaker founded and is chairman of the Peel Group, who are refusing to comment about the property.
The Daily Mirror also speculates that Whittaker could be moving into one-time Formula 1 champion Nigel Mansell's former mansion, Ballaman, near Port Erin.