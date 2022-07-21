Boxer Tyson Fury gives Manxies advice

British boxing star Tyson Fury recorded a message to Manx children on his visit to the island this week.

He warned children not to turn to violence in a video recorded by the police, which can be found on their social media, as part of Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week.

In the video, the two-time heavyweight champion said: ‘This is a message to all Isle of Man kids.

‘Do not pick up a knife at any time, do not do any drugs, do not get into any trouble.

‘Work hard, train, dedicate your life and become a somebody.’

The video was recorded on his visit to the island on Tuesday when he presented an event at the Villa Marina.

During his time in the island, Mr Fury also visited local boxing club Isle of Man Boxing and Fitness Academy.