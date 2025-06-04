A schoolboy died from a stab wound following a ‘physical altercation’ with another youth, a court has heard.
Isle of Man Constabulary launched a murder enquiry following an incident in Ramsey last Thursday which led to the death of 14-year-old Christopher Benjamin Robert James McBurnie.
A boy, 14, was arrested a short time after and remained in police custody until he was charged on Monday afternoon.
The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made his first appearance in court on Tuesday in front of Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood by live video link. There was a large police presence and heightened security round Douglas Court House.
A similar police presence was in place for his second appearance at the juvenile court, also by live video link, on Wednesday. He is charged with homicide.
Wearing a grey hoodie, the boy spoke only to give his name.
Prosecutor Kathryn Johnson told magistrates that last Thursday (May 29) there was a ‘physical altercation [in Ramsey] which resulted in Christopher receiving a fatal stab wound.
‘Christopher collapsed and neighbours called 999 before going round to assist. Police and emergency services were quickly on the scene. Despite CPR and life-saving efforts Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene.’
The defendant was arrested a short time later and taken to the Isle of Man Constabulary’s headquarters. Mrs Johnson said a ‘substantial’ police investigation was ongoing.
She asked magistrates for an early committal and for the case to be progressed as quickly as possible for the benefit of everyone. She also asked that the boy be remanded in custody. There was no objection from defence advocate David Reynolds.
Magistrates agreed and the boy will next appear on July 2 with a committal date set for July 16. He was remanded in custody in the meantime.