The group is also currently developing a screenplay for a major feature film package to take to market later this year. The docuseries, ‘The Greatest Race on Earth’, is being produced by Box To Box Films, the multi-award-winning team behind Drive To Survive, who will produce the series alongside Channing Tatum’s Free Association, Brad Pitt’s Plan B, Entertainment 360, and Jason Keller.
Mediawan, one of the leading independent European studios, has also partnered with the group on the project.
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member with responsibility for motorsport said: ‘This is great news for the event and our Island, and we welcome the announcement having worked closely with the production team to make this a reality.
‘This docuseries will provide the opportunity to share this unique story with the world and we have found perfect partners to help us do this and we are excited as to what the future holds.’
The DfE’s TT digital broadcast strategy was launched in 2022, with the aim to increase awareness of the event and so far, has resulted in the audience to increase by 270% driven by year round, free-to-access digital content across a range of platforms including streaming service TT+.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston MHK added: ‘This announcement is huge for both the TT and the island itself.
‘We’ve previously seen the successes of unscripted TT content through series like “Between the Hedges” and “No Room for Error” and it’s an honour that the TT will now be featured alongside leading sports docuseries globally.’
The Department has been working closely behind the scenes with the team at Free Association on this project since their visit last year for the 2023 TT.
Free Association principals Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan added: ‘We’re deeply honoured to be part of the creative dream team telling the story of this legendary event, and can’t wait to share it with audiences all across the globe.
‘After attending the event last year, we’re delighted these two projects are turning into a reality with the docuseries set to film this year.’
The deal means the TT will be joining a hugely impressive list of leading sports docuseries including Drive to Survive (F1), Full Swing (PGA), Break Point (ATP & WTA), Tour De France: Unchained, and Six Nations: Full Contact – all made by Box To Box Films for Netflix.’