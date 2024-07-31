Eyewitnesses have reported a crash near Braddan Bridge.
The Wednesday afternoon incident is currently ongoing.
A photo taken at the scene shows a police vehicle parked in the middle of Saddle road near the junction to Peel Road.
The incident is believed to have happened near Braddan Church.
Queues of traffic are building up around the scene.
A motorist caught up in the tailbacks has told Isle of Man Today that the road is ‘mostly blocked’ and that emergency services are turning vehicles away from the scene.
As a result, traffic is also heavy at both roundabouts close to Noble’s Hospital.
No further information is currently available on the suspected incident.
