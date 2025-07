‘We would support and work with any café tenant who wished to open the space up to more evening events, from simply providing catering for people watching live sports from our comfortable 200 seat viewing gallery to more daytime use of our multi use community room (The Rotunda) for business and corporate events. Someone with experience of holding an alcohol licence could expand the scope of the service that is provided. The possibilities are endless, and we’d love to hear any ideas from prospective tenants,’ says Cassi. ‘We’d like the café to become a destination by itself, to bring people together to use the facilities here.’