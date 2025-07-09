A candidate in the upcoming Port Erin by-election says he would like to see an improvement in the village’s play areas and more facilities for children.
Karl Drinkwater, who’s running as an independent, hopes to resolve the campsite problem and bring more people into the village if he is elected.
‘I decided to stand because I want to make a change - I don’t think there’s enough fresh energy in the community anymore,’ Karl said.
‘I'd like to sort out the campsite properly, and the local park needs updating among other things.’
There are two available seats in the Port Erin Commissioners by-election, and residents will be able to vote from 8am until 8pm on Thursday, July 17 at the commissioner’s offices.
There are three people standing; James Cubbon, Karl Drinkwater and Fenella Gray.