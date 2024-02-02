Braddan Parish Commissioners has announced a significant 36.6% rise in its rates for the 2024/25 budget.
The rates for 2023/24 were set at 257p in the pound, but for 2024/25 it has risen to 351p.
The substantial rise is by far the largest rate increase of all the local authorities for the 2024/25 budget.
It's behind schedule and areas are still being constructed.
The Roundhouse scheme, which includes a cafe, playground, sports hall, nursery and health facilities, still has a number of stumbling blocks remaining.
But the commissioners remain adamant that the new community centre will 'become a fantastic benefit to the local community and the island in general' and the board 'feel that we have now weathered the storm'
It's expected to be fully open in April.
Discussions remain ongoing regarding access to the Roundhouse site, with the Department of Health and Social Care demanding that Braddan Parish Commissioners have to build a separate road to ensure traffic to Noble's Hospital isn't impacted by the new multi-purpose facility.
Braddan Parish Commissioners has pointed the finger at central government departments for the increase in costs to the organisation, stating that these actions they have no control over.
It says these actions have 'accentuated the problems causing loss of income and creating unplanned expenditure all of which has had to be reflected in the rate increase'.
It added that a later press release from the board will cover the ongoing controversy surrounding the DHSC and Braddan Commissioners.
However the residents of Braddan will see their annual waste disposal charge reduce from £88 to £50 per property for this year.
Most other authorities include this charge inside their rates, whereas Braddan don't.
A statement from the authority said that 'not only have they had to contend with the general inflationary increases and increased waste disposal charges the same as every other authority on the island, they also have to fund the additional loan charges for their new community centre, The Roundhouse.'
Chairman of Braddan Parish Commissioners, Andrew Jessopp, said: 'The Commissioners have had to make some tough decisions but feel that it is a realistic budget taking into consideration the responsibilities the authority have and the additional services it can now provide to its ratepayers.
'The authority’s charges still remain lower than seven other authorities on the island and considerably less than it’s two largest neighbours.'
Chair Andrew Jessopp added that the charges ‘remain lower’ than seven other authorities and are ‘considerably less’ than eastern neighbours – Douglas and Onchan.