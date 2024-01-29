The site in Braddan is currently undergoing a 'phased opening' to members of the community.
The development is £3.4 million over budget and was originally meant to be completed and open in August 2023.
While work is still being carried out on areas of the new facility, parts of the building are now being utilised.
Braddan Commissioners have now relocated to their new offices in the Roundhouse, leaving their old building at Close Corran in Union Mills last week.
Counter services at their new office resume today (Monday).
The sports hall, one of the biggest attractions of the site for local clubs, is open for prior booking.
The sensory hub is also open for prior booking, as well as the rotunda for meetings and celebrations.
Reporter Tom Curphey spoke to Clerk of Braddan Parish Commissioners Colin Whiteway and Roundhouse Centre Manager Cassi McAllister about the project and what the facility has to offer, as well as the ongoing issues with the access road to the site.