Brave Burden beaten in Birmingham
Subscribe newsletter
Manx boxer Jade Burden’s Commonwealth Games competition was ended by a former youth world champion on Thursday afternoon.
The Team Isle of Man fighter produced a resilient performance on her Games debut against England’s Gemma Richardson at the NEC in Birmingham, but ultimately went out at the quarter-final stage.
‘Bomber’ Burden - a former Isle of Man women’s footballer - was competing in the over 57kg-60kg (lightweight) class.
While she was up against a home boxer in the shape of 2018 Youth World Championship gold medallist Richardson, Burden was greeted by a wave of vocal Manx supporters inside the arena.
The Manx boxer went on the attack from the bell in the first round but her opponent used her experience well and was able to keep Burden at bay for the majority of the opening three-minute round.
In the second round, Burden was given a standing count after being on the receiving end of a couple of heavy punches, but to her credit bounced back well and dug deep.
Knowing the scores were against her, Burden came out fighting in the third and final round and pushed Richardson hard, but by then the damage was done and it was the English fighter who had her hand raised by the referee at the end.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |