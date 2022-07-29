Brave Devine loses on split decision
Manx boxer Jamie Devine was unfortunate to lose a split decision against Ghana’s Abdul Wahib Omar at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday evening.
Competing in the men’s over 60kg-63.5kg light welterweight last-32 round at the NEC Arena in Birmingham, the No Limits Gym-based fighter more than held his own against the former Olympian.
Omar enjoyed the better of the opening round but then Devine came flying back in the next two, finding success with a range of shots as he put his opponent on to the backfoot.
Despite Devine seemingly edging the second three-minute period, Omar remained ahead on points heading into the final round to leave the bout on a knife edge.
Buoyed by the vociferous Manx support inside the arena, the Isle of Man boxer flew out of the traps as the bell sounded, tearing into his more experienced opponent.
Indeed it looked like he might just nick the contest but, despite winning the final round, the judges’ decision went in favour of Omar.
On another day the Isle of Man boxer could have been celebrating, but he should still hold his head high after a brilliant effort.
